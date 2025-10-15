Srinagar Police raid multiple sites to crack down on terror ecosystem, seize evidence

Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

"In its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids at multiple locations across the city," a police spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities. The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J-K Police, the spokesman said.

"The objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations. The raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.