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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Jamia hosts RSS 100 year event as students protest allege assault by guards

Student groups question campus rules on dissent and permissions while vice chancellor attends programme highlighting role of youth in nation building

Our Special Correspondent Published 29.04.26, 08:25 AM
Jamia RSS protest

Jamia Millia Islamia University File picture

Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday played host to an event celebrating 100 years of the RSS, even as student groups protested and were allegedly attacked by security guards.

The university allowed a discussion on "Yuva Kumbh: Seva aur Samarpan ke 100 Barsh — Rashtra Nirman Mein Yuvaon ki Bhumika (Yuva Kumbh: 100 years of service and dedication — role of youths in nation building)".

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Vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif attended the event at the School of Engineering auditorium. Members of the Student Federation of India, All India Students Association, National Students Union of India and the Fraternity Movement held protests against the event.

A student said the university does not allow them to hold discussions, protests or a study circle on campus, but allowed an RSS event.

"Jamia issued a notice in 2022 that students need to take permission from the proctor to hold protests. In 2025, an order was issued that students have to obtain permission for any protest or study circle and they can only organise such events near Gate Number 18. The proctor's office does not give permission. But here, they have allowed the RSS programme and the VC attended it. The university is standing with the RSS, which had no role in the freedom struggle or setting up of this university," he said.

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