Social media influencer Orry among eight people booked for 'consuming alcohol' at Vaishno Devi pilgrimage base camp

A team was set up to nab them for 'hurting the sentiments of people', the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement

PTI Published 17.03.25, 02:18 PM
Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry Instagram/orry

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, was among eight people booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered against the eight for "violating the law of the land" and a team was set up to nab them for "hurting the sentiments of people", the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The Katra Police Station received a complaint on March 15 that some guests staying at a hotel were found consuming alcohol on the premises in violation of rules. An FIR was then registered against the eight.

"Orhan Awatramani, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina consumed liquor on the hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were not allowed inside the property due to its proximity to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," a police officer said, citing the complaint.

"Sensing the gravity of the matter, instructions were issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh to nab the miscreants and set an example of zero tolerance of any such act at a religious place which can hurt the sentiments of people," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

