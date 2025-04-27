MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Social activist shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday

PTI Published 27.04.25, 10:17 AM
A 45-year-old social activist was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, they said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

It was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Social Activist Murder
