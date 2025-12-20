Schools closed in balasore after tusker tramples man to death

The Balasore district administration on Friday declared a one‑day holiday for 10 schools in Khaira block after a tusker strayed into human settlements and trampled a 63‑year‑old man to death.

Block deucation officer Narayan Das said: “Our top priority is the safety of our children. As the tusker is roaming in the area, we don’t want to take any chances. As per the direction of the District Education Officer, Balasore, we closed the schools in Mahatipur, Sundhira, Andel, Nuasahi and nearby villages so that the children remained confined to their houses. If the pachyderm does not leave, we will take a decision on Saturday.”

Oupada forest ranger Harihar Majhi said: “The tusker killed a 63‑year‑old man, Surendra Das, at Purabapada in Khaira block on Friday morning. One was also injured. The incident happened when the people tried to drive away the tusker. Surendra was standing near his thatched house when the tusker dragged, threw and crushed him. The tusker is agitated and damaged houses. Locals have gheraoed the tusker and not given it passage to return to the forest.”

Fifty officials, including police and forest staff, are guarding the animal and will attempt to drive it into the forest after dusk.

Majhi said the elephant appeared to have come from the Nilgiri or Kuldiha forest range. Villagers said the elephant, in search of food, caused damage and

triggered fear. Unable to find food inside the forest, elephants enter human habitations along the periphery in search of paddy.

“They destroyed cattle sheds and houses. Despite appeals for compensation, forest officials have failed to deliver. Every year, we suffer losses because of elephants. We need a permanent solution,” said a farmer.

Human–animal conflict has become a headache for the state government. In the last five years, Odisha recorded 624 human casualties and the number is likely to touch 650.