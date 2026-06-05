Similipal Tiger Reserve shares rare image of melanistic tigress with three cubs

Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has shared a rare photograph of a melanistic tigress roaming with her three melanistic cubs, offering a glimpse into the successful breeding and survival of the elusive "black tigers" in one of India's most important wildlife habitats.

Sharing the image on X on Friday, STR said, "Rare capture of melanistic tigress with her 3 melanistic cubs." Officials said the cubs have adapted well to their natural surroundings and are moving around with their mother in the reserve's dense forests.

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According to forest officials, the young cubs appear to be in good health despite the many challenges tiger cubs face in the wild.

"The cubs appear healthy and may be able to overcome the challenges of survival in the wild," an official said.

Tiger cub survival is often threatened by territorial conflicts among adult male tigers, making the successful upbringing of cubs a significant conservation achievement.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni expressed confidence in the cubs' chances of survival, attributing it to sustained conservation efforts in the reserve.

"The STR now provides a secure and healthy environment where tigers can breed and thrive naturally," he said.

Officials highlighted that habitat protection measures, anti-poaching initiatives and the deployment of dedicated field staff have strengthened conservation outcomes in the reserve.

They also noted that modern technology, including satellite imagery and camera traps, is being extensively used to monitor the movement of tigers and other wildlife across the forest landscape.

A melanistic tiger, commonly referred to as a "black tiger," is a rare colour variant of the Bengal tiger caused by a genetic mutation. The animals are not a separate species; instead, their unusually broad and dense black stripes cover much of their orange coat, giving them a darker appearance.

Spread across 2,750 square kilometres, Similipal is known for its dense forests, rolling hills, meadows and waterfalls. Apart from its tiger population, the reserve supports a rich diversity of wildlife, including elephants, leopards, gaur, sambar, wild dogs and hundreds of bird species that inhabit its rugged terrain.