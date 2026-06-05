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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

46-year-old succumbs to injuries after crocodile attack in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

The deceased, identified as Khushi Ram, a resident of Surjipurwa village under Majhgain police station area, was attacked at Sutiya Nullah on Thursday while he had gone there for some work

PTI Published 05.06.26, 01:34 PM
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A 46-year-old man died after being attacked by a crocodile in a water channel near Ballipur village in Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Khushi Ram, a resident of Surjipurwa village under Majhgain police station area, was attacked at Sutiya Nullah on Thursday while he had gone there for some work, villagers said.

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According to them, a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him. Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the reptile using sticks.

Khushi Ram sustained serious bite injuries on his hands, back and abdomen. He was rescued by villagers and taken to the Nighasan Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, villagers said.

Deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the incident, but said the area where the attack took place was revenue land and did not fall under forest jurisdiction.

Majhgain forest range officer Ankit Kumar said the Sutiya Nullah was known to have a population of crocodiles and villagers had been advised not to visit the water channel.

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