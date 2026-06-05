Three killed, seven houses burnt in suspected assailants attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.

At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.

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The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, has condemmed the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

“KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement.

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