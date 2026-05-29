Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi day after Karnataka CM resignation; cabinet reshuffle on agenda

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, a day after resigning as Karnataka chief minister, with discussions focusing on government formation, cabinet restructuring and his future role in the party.

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son Yathindra, visited Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence where Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala was also present during the meeting.

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Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.

Sources said Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister’s post as asked.

The meeting assumes significance amid the ongoing leadership transition in Karnataka, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expected to take over as the next chief minister.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah is likely to seek representation for his son and close loyalists in the new cabinet, including a possible deputy chief minister’s post. Discussions also centred on cabinet expansion and possible reshuffles, with several ministers from the outgoing cabinet unlikely to be retained.

The Congress leadership is also considering appointing up to four deputy chief ministers to balance social and regional representation, sources said.

Siddaramaiah is expected to discuss his future role with the party leadership after already declining a Rajya Sabha seat. He has also conveyed that he prefers to remain in Karnataka rather than take up a central assignment suggested by the party high command.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah later met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.

Surjewala described the meeting as cordial and said, “It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues.”

Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, “Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state.”

According to sources, Shivakumar will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal.

The Congress will also work on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka, with further discussions expected on Friday, sources said. A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is likely to be held on Saturday to elect the new chief minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, while directing him to continue till alternative arrangements are made.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made,” the official order stated.

A two-time chief minister, Siddaramaiah, joined the Congress in 2006 after switching sides from the JD(S).