Shiv Sena candidate Salim Qureshi attacked in Bandra ahead of BMC polls

Qureshi suffered some cuts on his stomach and was out of danger, an official added

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.01.26, 09:45 PM
Representational image

A Shiv Sena candidate from ward 92 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was attacked with a knife in Bandra on Wednesday evening, police said.

An unidentified man attacked Salim Qureshi at around 5 pm in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar while he was standing with his supporters. The assailant immediately fled from the spot, a senior police official said.

Qureshi was rushed to hospital. He suffered some cuts on his stomach and was out of danger, the official added. Elections to the BMC are scheduled for January 15.

