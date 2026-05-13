Sharad Pawar urges Narendra Modi to hold all-party meet over India economic concerns

Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Sharad Pawar, who heads a faction of the NCP, demanded an all-party meeting on the economy chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of late, almost all such meetings were chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Last year, one such meeting was chaired by the BJP’s Rajya Sabha leader J.P. Nadda.

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Pawar’s demand came after repeated calls for austerity by the Prime Minister sent markets into a downward spiral, and prompted demands from Opposition parties for an explanation as well as accusations of ruining the economy.

Former Union minister and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Pawar said on X: “The sudden nature of these announcements has created an atmosphere of unease among ordinary citizens, the industry-business sector, as well as investors. This situation is certainly a cause for concern.

“Considering the seriousness of this issue, the Prime Minister should convene an all-party meeting under his own chairmanship. Involving leaders from all parties in the decision-making process on matters of national interest is extremely essential for the welfare of the country.”

He added: “Given the current international situation, the central government must prioritise greater sensitivity and broad consultations. Along with this, the Prime Minister should immediately call a meeting with renowned economic experts in the country, representatives from the industry sector, and relevant specialists to conduct a thorough review of the situation.”

Modi is set to go on a five-nation tour for six days starting on Friday. This week he has repeated his seven appeals for austerity, including working from home, abstaining from buying gold and going on foreign travels, using public transport, reducing the use of cooking oil and chemical fertilisers and buying Indian products.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday: “My first request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that he should share with the country the complete reality of our economic condition and what kind of situation we may face in the coming months or within a year....”