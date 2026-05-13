Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek Yadav dies at 38 in Lucknow; Akhilesh, Yogi express grief

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after suddenly falling ill, sources said. He was 38.

Prateek was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the early hours of the day but was declared dead on arrival, hospital authorities said. A postmortem examination is scheduled to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Although he belonged to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics and was known as a fitness enthusiast and animal lover. His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, joined the BJP and currently serves as the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.

“The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!” the Samajwadi Party said in a post on X.

Akhilesh Yadav described the death of his stepbrother as “extremely saddening” and rushed to the Civil Hospital before heading to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where the autopsy was scheduled.

“Shri Prateek Yadav's demise is extremely saddening. May Lord grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tributes!” Akhilesh posted on X.

According to people present at the hospital, Prateek was brought to the Civil Hospital around 5.10 am and was officially declared dead around 6 am.

Civil Hospital director Dr GC Gupta told PTI that Prateek was brought dead to the facility.

“We ran the necessary SOPs, and after confirmation, we informed senior officials and police,” Dr Gupta said.

Responding to reports suggesting “suspected poisoning”, the doctor said, “Only a postmortem would confirm the exact cause of death. So beforehand, even in case of any suspicion, it won't be right to say anything till a postmortem is done.”

Dr Gupta added that around 5.30 am, a driver from Prateek’s residence had approached the hospital for assistance, following which an Emergency Medical Officer visited the residence and brought him to the hospital.

Asked about reports claiming Prateek was found unconscious in the kitchen, Dr Gupta said, “Various things are being said, but I can't say anything for sure.”

Prateek’s brother-in-law Aman Bisht briefly spoke to PTI from the hospital, saying, “I am at the hospital right now. This is not the time.”

Sources close to the family said Aparna Yadav was out of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the incident and was rushing back to Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled Prateek’s death.

“The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan', the late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute,” Adityanath posted on X.

“My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!” he added.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin in social media post wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru. Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party President Thiru Akhilesh Yadav. In moments of such profound grief and pain, my thoughts are with beloved brother Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav and the entire bereaved family. May they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We will always be with you during such difficult times."

Prateek had made headlines earlier this year over public posts regarding his relationship with Aparna Yadav. On January 19, he accused her in an Instagram post of damaging family ties and said he would seek a divorce. However, days later, on January 28, he announced reconciliation.

“On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife Aparna, following which I made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us,” Prateek had said in a video posted on Instagram.

He had also captioned the post: “Haters, go to hell.”