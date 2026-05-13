Nine advocates in line for Calcutta High Court judgeship after approval from SC

The Supreme Court Collegium, in meetings held on May 11 and 12, approved the appointment of the following advocates as judges of Calcutta High Court:

Indranil Roy

Aryak Dutt

Atarup Banerjee

Sandip Kumar De

Partha Pratim Roy

Sudip Deb

Anuj Singh

Arjun Ray Mukherjee

Rishad Medora

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Under the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the appointment,

transfer and elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, names approved by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India, are

forwarded to the Union government through the law ministry.

The Union government may seek clarifications or raise objections to the names recommended by the collegium.

If the collegium reiterates its recommendations, the Centre is bound to appoint those recommended as judges of the respective courts.

However, in recent years, several names recommended by the collegium have remained pending for long periods after the government raised objections based on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau.

Such instances of objections and reiteration have often led to friction between the judiciary and the executive.