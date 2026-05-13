Markets turn volatile after early gains amid West Asia tensions; Sensex falls over 180 points, Nifty slips below 23,400

Benchmark equity indices slipped in the negative territory after rising marginally during early trade on Wednesday amid elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Foreign fund exodus also hit investor sentiment.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 75.64 points to 74,614.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 17.10 points to 23,391.10.

However, both the benchmark indices failed to carry forward the momentum. The BSE benchmark traded 182.60 points lower at 74,362.19, and the Nifty quoted 41.05 points down at 23,352.25. From the 30-Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Titan and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 106.6 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,959.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

India's retail inflation rose slightly to 3.48 per cent in April, mainly due to higher prices of gold and silver jewellery as well as some kitchen items, according to government data released on Tuesday.

"The S&P 500 slipped amid weakness in technology stocks and rising oil prices after the US inflation print for April came in hotter than expected," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Markets are increasingly concerned that rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty could further intensify inflationary pressure globally, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

"Iran’s latest remarks stating that the US must either accept its peace proposal or face 'failure' have further reduced hopes of an immediate diplomatic resolution. The prolonged US–Iran standoff remains a major overhang for global financial markets, keeping uncertainty elevated around the Strait of Hormuz and broader global energy supplies," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

On Tuesday, the Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to settle at 74,559.24. The Nifty dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83 per cent, to end at 23,379.55.