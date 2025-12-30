Uttarakhand accident: Seven dead, 12 injured after bus falls into gorge in Almora

Seven people were killed and about 12 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in the Bhikiyasain area when the bus was travelling from Dwarahat in Almora to Ramnagar in Nainital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officer, 18 to 19 passengers were on board the vehicle when the driver lost control, causing the bus to plunge into a gorge around six kilometres ahead of Bhikiyasain.

A rescue team attempts to pull the damaged bus which fell-off a deep gorge, in Almora district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (PTI)

Following information about the incident, police teams along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations, the SSP said.

Six people died on the spot, while another passenger succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, he added.

Twelve people, including the driver, were injured in the accident and were rescued from the gorge. All the injured were admitted to hospital.

Also Read 43-year-old motorcyclist falls in drain after losing control over his vehicle and dies

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Dhami said, “I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The entire incident is being continuously monitored, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative officials.” “I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and strength to their grieving families to bear this immense loss,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration, and those seriously injured have been referred to higher medical centres for better treatment.