7 including 2 doctors arrested; over 2,900 kgs of IED making material, weapons recovered: J&K police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that in a major counter terrorism success, the police has busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with terrorist organisations, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

The operation led to the arrest of seven key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and nearly three tonnes of improvised explosive device material during coordinated searches across multiple states.

The operation led to the recovery of two pistols, two AK-series rifles, and a staggering 2,900 kilograms of explosive and IED-making material, including chemicals, reagents, inflammable substances, electronic circuits, remote controls, batteries, wires, timers, and metal fragments.

According to officials, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

Investigations have unearthed what officials describe as a “white-collar terror ecosystem”, a sophisticated network involving radicalised professionals and students allegedly in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

Police said the group used encrypted communication channels for coordination, indoctrination, fund transfers, and logistics. Funds were reportedly raised through professional and academic circles, disguised as social or charitable causes.

“The module was involved in identifying, radicalising, and recruiting individuals into terror ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and explosive material,” they said.

Police sources said more individuals connected to the network have been identified and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falah University, they said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama, and Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam.

Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie was arrested with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Ganaie is a teacher at Al Falaha University.

Earlier, Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit JeM in Srinagar.

The police spokesman in Srinagar said the role of a few more individuals has surfaced who will be traced and apprehended.

The spokesman said that during the ongoing investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations by J-K Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian districts.

Similarly, J-K Police also conducted searches at Faridabad, in tandem with Haryana Police and at Saharanpur, with the UP Police, he added.

The investigation, so far, has led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, arms/ammunition and IED making material.

The recoveries include a Chinese Star Pistol with ammunition, a Beretta Pistol with ammunition, an AK 56 Rifle with ammunition, an AK Krinkov Rifle with ammunition, 2,900 KG of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers and metal sheets, he said.

Financial investigation, regarding the flow of funds, is on and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously, the spokesman asserted.