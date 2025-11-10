Arrested J&K doctor’s confession leads to massive explosives haul near Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation with their Haryana counterparts, have recovered 300 kg of explosives, an AK-47 rifle and several rounds of ammunition from Faridabad in one of the biggest anti-terror recoveries in recent years.

The bust reportedly followed revelations made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor exposing what officials described as an emerging network of educated professionals aiding terrorist outfits.

According to officials, “the recovery was made during a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, based on information provided by Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather during interrogation.”

Investigators also arrested another doctor, identified as Dr Muzamil (Mujahil) Shakeel, employed at the same hospital, for allegedly helping stock and conceal the explosives.

Faridabad police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta told the media that a forensic examination of the seized weaponry was underway.

Officials said the arms and explosives were stored in coordination between the two doctors, who are believed to have links with terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police had seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to Rather at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Sources said Rather was first arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after CCTV footage allegedly showed him putting up posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed in parts of Srinagar.

Investigators are probing how such a large consignment of explosives and arms was transported and stored undetected so close to the national capital.

Both doctors, residents of Kashmir’s Pulwama district, have been taken to Jammu and Kashmir and remain in custody. They have been booked under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Officials have described the seizure as “one of the largest recoveries of explosives linked to the Valley in recent years.”

A senior police official said, “A wider probe is now focusing on a network of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir suspected of having links with banned terror outfits. More recoveries and arrests are likely.”

Meanwhile, a massive anti-terror crackdown is underway across Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, nine people, including a woman, were detained during coordinated raids across the Valley. Search and cordon operations were carried out in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Poonch, and Rajouri, following intelligence inputs suggesting that terrorists hiding in the upper reaches were seeking safe shelters in the plains for the winter.

(With inputs from agencies)