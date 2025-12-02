Second-year Osmania University student dies by suicide after alleged family dispute

A second-year BTech student died allegedly by suicide on the Osmania University campus in Hyderabad on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The student was found hanging from a tree near a hostel on the varsity campus.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and shifted him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

According to preliminary investigation, the student had sent a message to himself on an instant messaging app about an incident in his native village.

Police said he was allegedly severely scolded by his parents after the incident. In the message, he purportedly wrote that his parents told him not to stay in the village and even asked him to end his life if he did not change his behaviour.

The student also claimed in the message that his family members were not bothering about him and that he would like to die, the official added.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The incident comes close on the heels of another alleged suicide reported on Sunday night, when a first-year computer science student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.