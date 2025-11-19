SC mulls transferring RG Kar doctor rape and murder case to Delhi or Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it would consider transferring the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to either the Delhi or Calcutta High Court. The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2024.

The bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma declined to hear the case in a piecemeal manner, noting that multiple related matters are still pending before the Calcutta High Court.

During the proceedings, the court directed senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, to furnish a comprehensive table of all matters currently pending in the Calcutta High Court.

Nundy submitted that protesting doctors were being harassed by police and were called for interrogation repeatedly.

She sought directions from the apex court that protection be given to the doctors.

The top court after noting her submissions said it cannot pass "blanket orders" protecting doctors but will look in the matter on the next date of hearing.

"We are grappling with so many things and there is no end to this. It is easier for the Calcutta High Court to monitor protests. Is it possible for us to monitor the protests in Kolkata sitting in Delhi? "How can we pass blanket orders protecting doctors. The police has a right to call you," the bench observed orally.

The matter will now be heard after winter vacations.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.

On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal.

The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors.

While taking suo motu notice of the case, the bench constituted a National Task Force (NTF) on August 20 last year to formulate a protocol to ensure safety and security of medical professionals in the wake of the crime.

In November last year, the NTF in its report -- part of the Central government's affidavit -- said a separate central law to deal with offences against healthcare professionals was not required.

The panel said state laws had adequate provisions to address minor offences besides serious ones under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In a slew of recommendations, the NTF said 24 states had enacted laws to address violence against health care professionals while defining the terms "health care institutions" and "medical professionals".

Initially investigated by the Kolkata police, the case was transferred to the CBI on August 13 after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the former's investigation.

The top court subsequently assumed oversight of the matter on August 19, 2024.