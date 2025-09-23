MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

SC bins actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to drop Rs 200-crore money laundering case

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, while refusing to delve into the merits of the allegation, told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the actor, that these issues ought to be argued before the trial court

Our Bureau Published 23.09.25, 09:44 AM
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez Sourced by the Telegraph

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal filed by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking the quashing of the 200-crore money-laundering case filed against her for having allegedly received gifts from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is in jail.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, while refusing to delve into the merits of the allegation, told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the actor, that these issues ought to be argued before the trial court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior counsel contested that though there was no material against Jacqueline, she had been falsely implicated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act merely because she had received certain gifts from
Chandrasekhar.

According to Rohatgi, the actor had a mere acquaintance with Chandrasekhar and had never visited him in jail, nor did she ask him for money or gifts. “I met him because I am a film star. Someone had introduced me to him…,” she said through her lawyer.

The bench, however, refused to interfere and allowed the actor to withdraw her appeal. Upon Rohatgi’s request, the bench said that the trial court shall not be influenced by any observations made by the Supreme Court
in the matter.

The actor had filed the present appeal against a Bombay High Court order which had declined to quash the case against her.

RELATED TOPICS

Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Profiling whiff in survey: Intelligence agencies' lens on demographic change in Bengal, Assam

Sources in the security establishment denied any political side to the move. They termed it a 'routine' analysis of border populations in Assam and Bengal, meant to keep an eye on 'the presence of radical elements in border towns'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a rally, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Quote left Quote right

One habit of Cong is that they never take up development work which is difficult to do

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT