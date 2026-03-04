MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sabarimala gold loss case: Former TDB chief Padmakumar gets statutory bail

The former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president is the eighth accused in the matter to come out of jail on bail, sources said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.03.26, 01:57 PM
Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple Wikipedia

A vigilance court in Kollam on Wednesday granted statutory bail to former TDB president A Padmakumar in the case related to alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols of the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, sources said.

Padmakumar had already gotten statutory bail in the case related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the temple, and therefore, he is likely to come out of jail by evening.

The former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president is the eighth accused in the matter to come out of jail on bail, the sources said.

Padmakumar is a former CPI(M) MLA and had served as TDB president when the decision was taken to hand over Sabarimala artefacts for replating to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019. He is the 11th accused in the Dwarapalaka gold loss case.

Both cases are being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala High Court.

The ED on Tuesday questioned former TDB president N Vasu in connection with the Sabarimala gold "loss" linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

Vasu was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sabarimala gold loss cases last year and was recently released on statutory bail.

As part of the probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far questioned former Sabarimala administrative officers S Sreekumar and Murari Babu, former TDB secretary S Jayasree and actor Jayaram.

