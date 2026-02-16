Sabarimala row reignites ahead of Supreme Court hearing on women entry debate

The controversy over women’s entry to Kerala’s Sabarimala temple has flared up once again after a hiatus, a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to take up review and writ petitions related to its 2018 verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

While the Congress urged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make clear the government’s stand before the apex court, the CPM said it could not disclose what the administration would submit in court.

The Opposition has turned up the heat at a time the

LDF government is on the back foot over the gold heist at the temple and allegations of financial irregularities in connection with the Global Ayyappa Summit.

The CPM is keenly aware of how its stand on women’s entry into Sabarimala would shape the LDF’s prospects in the Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that Vijayan clarify whether the Kerala government would stand by the affidavit it had earlier filed in the apex court in the Sabarimala case or withdraw it.

Satheesan questioned whether the government still supported women’s entry and accused the Left dispensation of adopting an “ambiguous approach” on the issue.

“If the government continues to support women’s entry, it should firmly stand by its affidavit. If it does not, the affidavit must be withdrawn. There has to be a clear position,”

he said.

The Congress has maintained a pro-tradition stance on the Sabarimala issue, emphasising the protection of established rituals and

customs.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the state government should revise its affidavit and that there was no need for any reconsideration within the party.

CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan said the government would state its stand before the court, and there was no cause for concern. “I’m confident that the LDF government will take a position that upholds democratic values while protecting the interests of the devotees. It’s a complex case. The CPM will reveal its stand as and when required,” Govindan said in Palakkad.

In 2018, the top court lifted the ban on women of childbearing age from entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling that the restriction was “unconstitutional”.