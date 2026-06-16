Query, reply on RSS registration as Priyank Kharge seeks transparency details

Karnataka home and IT minister Priyank Kharge has written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarification on the organisation’s legal status, structure and income sources.

In the letter posted on X, Priyank asked why the RSS had not yet registered itself. Priyank said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across India and abroad must also uphold transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance.

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Congratulating the RSS on completing 100 years, Priyank called upon the organisation to use the occasion not merely for celebration, but for constitutional introspection.

“As per Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s 2025-26 Karnataka report, the RSS has 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans, 60 monthly mandalis, 2,194 Samajotsavas with 19.61 lakh participants and held 562 route marches with 2.21 lakh uniformed participants in the state. With such scale and influence, the RSS must clarify its legal status, registration, office-bearers, funding, expenditure, taxation and permissions for public activities,” Priyank wrote.

Responding to a question on the letter, Bhagwat said the RSS had nothing to hide and conducted its activities openly. “There are so many unregistered things going on, and we are not secretive. We work in open grounds. We call people and tell them what we do,” he said.

“Hindu Dharma is not registered. Many things are not registered. Those who want funds from the government require registration,” he said.