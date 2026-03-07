Rohit Pawar meets Kejriwal, seeks support for probe into Ajit Pawar’s death

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar met former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Saturday and sought his support for a criminal investigation into the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The meeting took place at Kejriwal’s residence, where Pawar urged the Aam Aadmi Party leader to raise the matter in Parliament. He later told reporters that Kejriwal had assured him of support.

"We aim to ensure that Ajit Dada receives justice, whether his death was an accident or a political conspiracy. A thorough criminal investigation is crucial for that. In Maharashtra, we are not receiving justice. The Maharashtra Police have not registered our FIR, and the CID investigation is progressing very slowly," Pawar told reporters after meeting Kejriwal.

Pawar said the issue needs to be raised at the national level if justice is to be ensured. He added that if a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature cannot get justice in the state, it raises serious concerns.

He emphasised that if such a prominent leader cannot get justice in Maharashtra, it is essential for the MPs and others opposing those in power to raise this matter in the Parliament.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a leader who understands issues in detail. He also stated that this issue should not be overlooked. We are trying to secure justice for Ajit Dada, and he assured us that we will have his support in our efforts," Pawar said.

Pawar also raised concerns about the functioning of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), calling for reforms in the aviation regulator.

Additionally, he highlighted the pressing need for reforms within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Alleging that the current functioning of the DGCA is corrupt and problematic, Pawar asserted that necessary reforms would greatly benefit the public.