RJD alleges vote-buying as Bihar struggles to recover Rs 10,000 sent to men under women scheme

Officials implementing Bihar’s flagship women-focused cash-transfer scheme are struggling to recover Rs 10,000 mistakenly credited to the bank accounts of male villagers in Darbhanga district, with many recipients having already spent the money on festivals or livestock.

Several men whose accounts received the funds have either expressed inability or reluctance to return the amount, officials said.

The issue had drawn political attention after opposition RJD alleged that NDA leaders, in a rush to “buy votes,” transferred money to men instead of women under the scheme.

PM Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on September 26, ahead of the Assembly elections, under which Rs 10,000 was transferred to the accounts of around 1.40 crore women entrepreneurs.

Officials of Jeevika, the state government’s poverty alleviation initiative implementing the scheme, said the error occurred due to “technical glitches” in Ahiyari village of Jale Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district.

Notices have been issued to at least three male villagers by the block project director of Jeevika, asking them to return the Rs 10,000 credited to their accounts.

The recipients — identified as Nagendra Ram, Balram Sahni and Ram Sagar Kumar — are disabled and economically poor. They told reporters that several others have received similar notices.

"I have asked Jeevika officials to submit a detailed report of such transfers, if any, to me at the earliest. It's a matter of concern," Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar told PTI on Wednesday. Jeevika operates under the rural development department.

Talking to reporters, Nagendra Ram said, "I did not apply for the amount. The government transferred Rs 10,000 to my account. I am a disabled person, so I spent it during Chhath Puja and Diwali." "Some others purchased goats and ducks. Now, we are getting notices to return the money. Where will I get it from? I request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other officials to forgive us and waive the amount," he said.

The incident raises serious questions about the implementation and payment mechanisms of government schemes, and there is widespread confusion and resentment among villagers over the issue.

It may be recalled that opposition RJD recently alleged that the NDA leaders were in such a hurry to 'buy votes' and come to power through bribery that they transferred Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of some men instead of transferring it to women.