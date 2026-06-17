Rare Mishmi Takin herd spotted on camera in north Sikkim after more than two decades

The first-ever video footage of a herd of the elusive Mishmi Takin have been recorded in the Tingda Reserve Forest of North Sikkim, marking one of the most significant confirmed sightings of the vulnerable species in the state in over two decades.

Often described as a "goat-antelope", the Mishmi Takin is a large high-altitude ungulate native to the eastern Himalayas. The species is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and is regarded as an important indicator of the health of alpine ecosystems.

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According to a statement issued by the Forest and Environment Department on Wednesday, the rare sighting was made during a routine patrol in the Bakuchen area of the reserve forest, where officials documented a herd of eight Mishmi Takins (Budorcas taxicolor).

"The footage documents a herd of eight individuals, representing the largest group of Takins ever recorded from this locality," the department said.

Known for their stocky build, shaggy coats and ability to survive in harsh mountain environments, Takins inhabit rugged terrain ranging from forested valleys to alpine meadows at elevations of up to 4,500 metres. Their skin secretes a natural oily substance that helps protect them from rain and extreme weather conditions.

The department noted that Sikkim forms the westernmost edge of the Mishmi Takin's global distribution range, making the latest documentation particularly significant for wildlife researchers and conservationists.

"Historical records of the species in Sikkim are extremely limited. The present documentation therefore represents one of the most significant confirmed records of the Mishmi Takin in Sikkim in over two decades," the statement said.

Wildlife experts believe the presence of a healthy herd reflects the ecological integrity of the region's mountain habitats and highlights the importance of preserving habitat connectivity across the Eastern Himalayas.

Such transboundary ecological corridors are vital for the movement, genetic diversity and long-term survival of wide-ranging species, they said.

The Forest and Environment Department attributed the sighting to sustained conservation efforts and habitat protection measures undertaken across the state's fragile mountain ecosystems.

"This remarkable sighting underscores the success of the department's sustained conservation initiatives in protecting Sikkim's mountain landscapes through integrated habitat management and protection," the statement added.

Officials said the footage is expected to provide valuable insights into the species' distribution and population status in Sikkim.