Navi Mumbai airport to start international passenger and cargo operations from July 15

Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to commence international passenger and cargo operations from July 15, marking a major milestone for the greenfield airport as it expands beyond domestic services launched last year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BCBA Logistics Conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) Chief Executive Officer BVJK Sharma said preparations for the launch of international services are in the final stages.

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"On July 15, we are starting with freighters, and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights. Good news is also that there is movement on the passenger side and hopefully on July 15 international passenger flights will also start," Sharma told reporters.

He said both Air India Express and IndiGo are expected to operate international services from the airport.

Sharma further noted that both "Air India Express and IndiGo are going to operate international flights from Navi Mumbai." He added that a Member (Customs) from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) reviewed the airport's preparedness for international operations on Tuesday and the required notifications have already been issued.

"The last one is being done today, which will then follow with Section 45 and the trials with both the codes for courier and the cargo," he said, adding that this will lead to probably a trade notice by the customs around July 5.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, began domestic commercial operations in December last year. It currently handles around 20,000 passengers daily and records about 150 arrivals and departures every day.

Airport authorities expect passenger traffic to rise sharply to around 50,000 passengers per day by the end of this year, while daily air traffic movements are projected to increase to 380.

In another boost to its profile, the airport was named among the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 on June 15, joining five other international airports in Guangzhou, Frankfurt am Main, Kandal Stueng, Pittsburgh and San Diego.