MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Ramdas Athawale criticizes Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kumbh Mela

They should have taken part in the Maha Kumbh considering the people's sentiments, said the Union minister of State for Social Justice

PTI Published 26.02.25, 03:54 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Ramdas Athawale (inset)

Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Ramdas Athawale (inset) PTI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "insulted" the Hindu community by not visiting the Maha Kumbh, and Hindu voters should boycott them.

Thackeray talks about Hindutva but did not participate in the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and a BJP ally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thackeray and the Gandhi family have insulted Hindutva by not participating in the Maha Kumbh. Being Hindu and not attending the Maha Kumbh is an insult to the Hindus, and Hindus must boycott them," he told PTI Videos.

They should have taken part in the Maha Kumbh considering the people's sentiments, said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice.

"They always want Hindu votes, despite that they skipped Maha Kumbh. I think Hindu voters must boycott them," Athawale added.

Hindu voters did teach these leaders a lesson in the recently held elections, he further said, referring to the Maharashtra assembly elections of November 2024.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj culminates on Mahashivratri.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kumbh Mela Uddhav Thackeray Rahul Gandhi Ramdas Athawale
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamul remains Trinamul’s biggest hurdle as Mamata Banerjee blows unity bugle for next year

Most leaders of Bengal’s ruling party are confident of returning to power for a fourth time in the 2026 Assembly election, but scratch the surface a little and the problems that the party has in its folds appear
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Next swap deal with Israel will use new mechanism. Date for exchange will be announced soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT