Mumbai weather: Early morning rains mark start of 2026

The rains began shortly before 6 am; while it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 01.01.26, 08:45 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The New Year 2026 opened on a wet note in Mumbai, with several parts of the country’s financial capital receiving heavy showers early Thursday morning.

Instead of ushering in the year with sunshine, parts of the city—particularly the island city—were greeted by rainfall. The showers began shortly before 6 am, with some areas witnessing heavy rain while others experienced light drizzle. The intensity of the rainfall eased gradually after 6.15 am.

The unexpected weather drew reactions on social media. “Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026,” wrote Rahul Bilve on X.

Another user, Muffi Kapadia, posted, “#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers. Beautiful weather nevertheless.” Many residents said the unseasonal rain made the city’s weather pleasant.

Mumbai Weather
