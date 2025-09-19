Rajnath Singh recalls 1965 war battles of Asal Uttar, Phillora and Chawinda on 60th anniversary

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended a commemorative event at South Block, New Delhi, to mark 60 years of the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Addressing veterans and families of those who lost their lives, he said, “Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost.”

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 was triggered in August when Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar, an attempt to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

In this image released on Sept. 19, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated as Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi looks on during an event organised by the Indian Army at South Block, in New Delhi. (PTI)

What followed was 22 days of fighting across multiple fronts in Punjab, Rajasthan and Kashmir. The war ended on September 22 with a UN-brokered ceasefire, with no change in the status of Kashmir.

The conflict saw some of the largest tank battles since World War II, including the engagements at Asal Uttar, Chawinda and Phillora.

Battle of Asal Uttar

Fought from September 8 to 10 near Khem Karan in Punjab, the Battle of Asal Uttar turned the tide in India’s favour. Pakistani forces advanced with the support of US-made Patton tanks and captured Khem Karan.

In this image released on Sept. 19, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with the brave veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war, at an event organised by the Indian Army at South Block, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Indian Army set up a defensive trap in the flooded sugarcane fields around Asal Uttar. Pakistani tanks became bogged down, while Indian forces launched counter-attacks. The result was a victory for India.

It was in this battle that Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid of the 4th Grenadiers regiment became a symbol of courage.

He destroyed several enemy tanks before being killed in action, an act for which he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Rajnath Singh paid tribute to his sacrifice at the commemoration, saying, “Our brave Abdul Hamid taught us that bravery is not about the size of the weapon, it is about the size of the heart. His valor teaches us that even in the most difficult circumstances, the combination of courage, restraint and patriotism can make the impossible possible.”

Battle of Phillora

Just days after Asal Uttar, Indian troops pushed into the Sialkot sector of Punjab in Pakistan.

Between September 10 and 12, Indian forces clashed with Pakistani armoured units near Phillora.

The terrain, dense fields still heavy with post-monsoon crops, restricted movement but also provided cover. Indian armour advanced under concealment and coordinating fire against Pakistani tanks.

The Indian advance forced Pakistan to withdraw, giving India control of Phillora. This breakthrough set the stage for the larger confrontation that followed at Chawinda.

Battle of Chawinda

The most extensive tank battle of the war unfolded near Chawinda, also in the Sialkot sector.

Beginning in early September and continuing until the ceasefire on September 22, this clash involved thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks.

It has often been called the largest tank battle since the Second World War’s Battle of Kursk. Both sides suffered losses.

The battle ended with both armies holding their positions when the ceasefire came into effect.

Singh also underlined the importance of political leadership during the conflict.

“During that time in 1965, India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges, also due to the strong-willed leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. He not only provided decisive political leadership, but also raised the morale of the entire nation to greater heights.”