Railways announces nationwide competition to design new digital clocks for stations, with prizes up to Rs 5 lakh

The Railway Ministry has announced a nationwide competition to design new digital clocks, to be installed across all railway stations in the country, with prizes up to Rs 5 lakh, officials said.

“Railway has invited entries from creative people. This competition aims to standardise the digital clocks used on platforms and stations and will be open to three categories of participants: professionals, college/university students, and school students,” a press release from the ministry said.

It added, “One grand winner, whose design gets selected for use across Indian Railways, will receive the first prize of ₹5 lakh. Additionally, each of the three categories will have five consolation prizes of ₹50,000 each.” Participants must submit their designs online between May 1 and May 31, 2025, officials said.

According to Dilip Kumar, executive director (information and publicity), Railway Board, entries must be submitted in high resolution without any watermark or logo, along with a certificate of originality.

“Participants are allowed to submit multiple designs, and each entry must be accompanied by a brief concept note explaining the theme and idea behind the design. It is essential that all submitted designs are original and do not violate any intellectual property rights or copyrights,” Kumar said.

He added, “In the school category, students up to class 12 are eligible and must upload a valid school ID card. The college category includes individuals currently enrolled in any recognised university or college. All others will fall under the professional category.”

