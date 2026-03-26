Rahul Gandhi thanks Kerala’s nurses as Sonia Gandhi responds to treatment in hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of Kerala’s nurses, recounting how they have provided round-the-clock care during his mother's hospitalisation. He praised the nurses' compassionate, non-discriminatory care, calling them the embodiment of Kerala's spirit.

Addressing a public event at Kozhikode Beach virtually ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Rahul shared a personal story highlighting the unwavering commitment of nurses from Kerala, who he said comfort patients through the night while the rest of the world sleeps.

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Due to his mother’s hospitalisation, Rahul did not attend the all-party meeting held at Parliament House on Wednesday. His scheduled visit to Kerala was also cancelled. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the meeting in his place, while Rahul addressed it virtually.

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for the past two days. She was admitted on March 24 due to a stomach and urinary infection.

The hospital authorities on Thursday said, "Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision."

She is under the care of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition, he said.

PTI sources said Sonia is likely to remain under observation at the hospital for a couple more days as a precautionary measure. Her condition is stable and not serious, they added.

Rahul has been at the hospital, attending to his mother.

In a video posted on the Congress's social media handles, he said that he was sleeping on a small sofa in his mother's hospital room. Like every son, he was very worried about his mother's health.

The nurse from Kerala took very good care of his mother, which gave him relief.

"Last night, I was sleeping on a small sofa in my mother's hospital room. Like any son would be worried about his mother's health, I too was worried.

Throughout the night, only one thing gave me comfort. I found comfort in a nurse from Kerala who came to check on my mother every hour. Every hour, she would come and check on her. She would smile and hold her hand. I thought about how many sons, daughters, brothers and sisters have been comforted by Kerala nurses in their most difficult moments.

“Early in the morning, I asked them, do you sleep at night, or work all night? They said, I work all night,” Rahul added.

“So, when the whole world is sleeping, the women of Kerala, not just in Kerala but in Delhi, across the country and worldwide, are giving comfort to people. They are holding their hands and making them feel at ease."

Rahul used the moment to highlight the broader contribution of Kerala nurses, calling attention to the vital role women from Kerala play in health care, not only in the state but across India and globally.

The Congress leader also intertwined his tribute with remarks on the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections 2026, alleging that while nurses and healthcare workers are dedicated to public service, the political leadership should also be accountable to the people of Kerala.

The Congress government has promised an annual health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh per family in Kerala, to be named after late former chief minister Oommen Chandy, along with measures to boost employment in the healthcare sector.

The party said Rahul’s announcement was not a sudden poll promise but is based on the recommendations of a health commission constituted by the United Democratic Front (UDF) last year. The commission submitted its report last month after examining the challenges faced by the state’s healthcare system.

His comments have revived a long-running ideological debate in Kerala about the role of insurance and private hospitals in the healthcare system. While the Left argues that public healthcare should remain the backbone of the system, the Congress-led UDF believes that a stronger insurance mechanism involving private hospitals is necessary to ensure wider access and financial protection.