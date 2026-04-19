Two US nationals held at Srinagar airport after satellite phone found in luggage

Two US nationals were detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a satellite phone, a prohibited item, was recovered from their luggage during routine screening, officials said.

The two have been detained at the airport for questioning, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A satellite phone is a mobile device that connects directly to orbiting satellites instead of ground-based cell towers. Because of that, it works in remote areas—mountains, oceans, disaster zones—where regular networks don’t reach.

Further details are awaited.