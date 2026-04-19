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regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 April 2026

Two US nationals held at Srinagar airport after satellite phone found in luggage

The two have been detained for questioning, officials said

PTI Published 19.04.26, 05:39 PM
A security personnel patrols inside the Srinagar airport after flight services were fully restored, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

A security personnel patrols inside the Srinagar airport after flight services were fully restored, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. PTI

Two US nationals were detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a satellite phone, a prohibited item, was recovered from their luggage during routine screening, officials said.

The two have been detained at the airport for questioning, officials said.

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A satellite phone is a mobile device that connects directly to orbiting satellites instead of ground-based cell towers. Because of that, it works in remote areas—mountains, oceans, disaster zones—where regular networks don’t reach.

Further details are awaited.

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