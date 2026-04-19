April 19: The date that keeps bringing us back to Rituparno Ghosh

Some dates simply gather dust on the calendar. Others, gather meaning over the years, becoming a part of your existence. April 19 belongs to the latter category, especially if you’ve grown up with Bengali cinema.

It’s impossible to think of this date without recalling Unishe April, the 1994 film that heralded the arrival of Rituparno Ghosh as a ‘serious’ filmmaker.

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More than 30 years on, the film hasn’t aged in the way most films do. If anything, it feels ever so intimate. Perhaps that’s because of the manner in which Ghosh dissected the psyche of people closely in this chamber drama, almost uncomfortably so.

Unishe April is about a death anniversary bringing a mother and daughter face to face with buried secrets. But that’s just the surface. What unfolds is far more layered: a quiet dissection of resentment and the emotional distance that can exist even within the same home.

Sarojini (Aparna Sen) is a successful dancer. She is admired in public but judged within her own home. Even today, there’s a certain unease around women who choose ambition over conventional domestic roles. Ghosh captures that without spelling it out. In the film’s opening sequence, when Sarojini isn’t even present in the frame, yet she dominates the room through gossip, sarcasm, and casual, cutting remarks that families often disguise as concern.

Mithu (Debashree Roy), Sarojini’s daughter, is harder to read at first. Her anger sits just beneath the surface, shaped by years of silence and a childhood that never quite made sense. For her, April 19 is not just another date. It’s a bruise that never healed — the death anniversary of her father.

What makes the film linger is the attention to detail. Ghosh had an eye for the small things: a fan switched off before sweeping, a dance class continuing in the next room, the everyday rhythm of a household that doesn’t pause even when emotions are fraying. These moments ground the film. They make it feel real.

The relationship between Sarojini and Mithu is where the film really breathes. It would be easy to frame it as a clash between an absent mother and a neglected daughter. But Ghosh resists that simplicity. What we see instead is something messier. Mithu’s anger isn’t just about absence; it’s shaped by her father’s influence, by years of seeing her mother through someone else’s lens.

Sarojini, in turn, isn’t indifferent. She’s someone who chose her art, and paid a price for it.

Interestingly, the men in the film remain powerful even when they’re not physically present. Manish (Bodhisattva Mazumdar), the father, lingers in memory, in influence, in the quiet ways he shaped how Mithu sees her mother. That shadow never quite lifts.

And when Mithu’s boyfriend (played by Prosenjit Chatterjee) dumps her after he finds out she is the daughter of a dancer, and his family would never accept her as a daughter-in-law, it pushes her off the edge.

And then comes the fateful night. The argument that had been building for years. A power cut, a dim room, tempers finally spilling over. It’s raw, uncomfortable, and completely real. When Sarojini realises that her daughter had been on the verge of taking her life, the confrontation reaches a tipping point.

By the time Sarojini asks, almost absent-mindedly, if it’s still the nineteenth, the dynamics in their relationship has already changed. Mithu’s reply — “It’s the twentieth now” — doesn’t feel like a simple correction. It feels like a quiet turning point. A new beginning for the mother-daughter duo.

That’s what Unishe April does so well. It takes something as ordinary as a date and fills it with emotional weight. April 19 becomes more than a marker of time. It becomes a metaphor for memory and grief, and in a way, healing.

So when April 19 comes around every year, it doesn’t feel like just another date. It feels like an invitation to rediscover a filmmaker who understood people in a way very few did.

April 19 will forever be synonymous with Rituparno Ghosh.