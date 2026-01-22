Rahul Gandhi likens proposed VB-G RAM G Act to ‘three black farm laws’, urges poor to unite to protect MGNREGA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Modi government’s intent behind repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is similar to its objectives in enacting the “three black farm laws”, and urged the poor to unite against the proposed Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said MGNREGA was conceived as a rights-based programme for the poor.

“The thinking was to provide work to those who need it. This scheme was to be run through the third tier of government – Panchayati Raj. The word rights was important. All poor people had the right to work under MGNREGA and PM Modi-BJP wants to finish that concept,” Rahul said.

Recalling the farmers’ agitation, the former Congress president said the government had earlier brought in the “three black farm laws” but had to repeal them after sustained pressure.

“Some years ago they brought in the ‘three black farm laws’ but farmers stopped that after ‘all of us unitedly put pressure’ on the government,” he said.

“We all put pressure and got the laws repealed. They are doing the same thing with workers that they did with farmers as they brought the three black farm laws,” Rahul added.

He alleged that under the new law, the Centre would decide the nature of work and allocation of funds, with BJP-ruled states receiving priority.

Earlier, he claimed, benefits that reached workers would now be diverted to contractors and the bureaucracy.

“They (BJP) want assets to be in a few hands so that the poor people are dependent on Adani-Ambani, that is their model of India,” Rahul charged, adding that the ruling party wanted an India “where the King decides everything”.

During his address, Rahul said he could not recall the name of the proposed legislation and asked the audience to remind him.

Workers from across the country attended the convention, bringing a fistful of soil from their work sites. The soil was placed in plants as a symbolic gesture in the presence of Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress launched ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era MGNREGA, on January 10.

The party is demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, including the right to work and the authority of panchayats.