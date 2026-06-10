‘We’ll see if communism outlives Dalai Lama or vice versa’: Tibetan govt-in-exile chief slams China

The head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, on Tuesday dismissed China's claim over the succession of the Dalai Lama, asserting that Beijing has no authority to choose the next Tibetan spiritual leader and suggesting that the communist regime may not outlast the Dalai Lama himself.

Speaking at an interactive session at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, Tsering, the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), responded to a question about China's assertion that it will decide the next Dalai Lama.

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"Chinese are not given the right; they are snatching the right to choose the next Dalai Lama... China wants to control everything," the Sikyong charged.

Recalling the words of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tsering said the Tibetan spiritual leader has already indicated in a book that his successor "will be born in the free world".

The Sikyong, who heads the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, also strongly criticised Beijing's policies in Tibet. The current Dalai Lama, who turned 90 last year, resides in the hill town.

Tsering said the Dalai Lama remains committed to a long life and could live up to 130 years.

"If His Holiness Dalai Lama dies, then Tibet issue will also die is China's assumption," he argued.

Explaining the succession process, Tsering said the search for a successor begins only when the Dalai Lama is "ready to leave (the world)" and not before.

Delivering a pointed message to Beijing, he said, "So, I send that message to the Chinese. You, who are waiting for the Dalai Lama to die.... And the (current) Dalai Lama is committed to live long. So, we will have to see whether communism outlives His Holiness Dalai Lama or whether His Holiness outlives communism."

Tsering further alleged that China has "never used the tools" that can win the hearts and trust of Tibetans.