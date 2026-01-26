Rahul Gandhi calls for public voices on air pollution impact as smog season fades

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to share their personal accounts about the impact of pollution, refusing to let the focus shift from how foul air affected public health and the economy even as the smog season ends in places such as Delhi.

“We are paying a heavy price for air pollution — with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day. Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners, are severely impacted,” Rahul posted on X.

Posting a link to his Awaaz Bharat Ki (ABK) website, he added: “This crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices. Share your story of how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones at: https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki.”

ABK was launched soon after Rahul took office as the LoP and has been used to communicate with the citizens and organisations directly. It was introduced as a platform to continue Rahul’s public outreach initiated during the Bharat Jodo Yatras between 2022 and 2024.

“People forget about pollution until the next four-five months of smog in Delhi. Rahulji wants action, and to keep reminding people that the government is not doing their duty,” a Rahul aide told The Telegraph.

“After collating these responses on ABK, we will segregate the ones that have recommended some response or outreach or referred us to NGOs working in the field. A public hearing will be planned to raise the issue during the upcoming Parliament session and conduct one-on-one meetings with NGOs, unions and other civil society members,” he added.

He said that besides writing to the ministers and raising questions in Parliament, Rahul and the Congress would demand a debate on pollution. “The government did not have one in the last session, even though Rahulji asked for it, but we believe they may do so this time. Rahulji will speak about the new ideas for pollution control that will emerge from this campaign.”