Rahul Gandhi begins South America tour; BJP alleges ‘global alliance’ agenda

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday embarked on a visit to four South American countries to meet political leaders, students, and business communities — a move the Congress hailed as part of India’s global engagement, and the BJP slammed as an attempt to forge a “global alliance” against the country.

Congress’ media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera said Rahul will interact with university students in Brazil and Colombia, besides holding meetings with presidents and senior leaders “to strengthen democratic and strategic ties.”

Rahul will also engage with business leaders to explore trade opportunities at a time when India is seeking to diversify partnerships amid US tariffs.

“The crucial visit carries historical resonance,” the Congress said, citing shared bonds between India and South America through the Non-Aligned Movement and solidarity in the Global South.

It described Rahul’s outreach as an effort to expand cooperation in “trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges.”

The BJP questioned the timing and intent of the visit.

“Rahul Gandhi goes on yet another foreign visit! … Wonder who will be the next anti-India element that Rahul will meet behind closed doors!” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X.

Alleging that billionaire George Soros was “directing” the Congress leader, Bhandari said, “Rahul wants to fight the Indian state and Indian democracy! He is building a global alliance for it.”

Bhandari also linked the trip to the arrest of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, adding, “Note the timing: Just after his ideological anarchist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested under the NSA, Rahul Gandhi has departed!”

Wangchuk, who had once championed Narendra Modi, was arrested on Friday following the violence in Leh, where he was on a hunger strike. The BJP had alleged a local Congress councillor had led a mob that attacked a BJP office in the town.

Despite the criticism, the Congress maintained that Rahul’s engagements in South America reflect the “essential role of India’s democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India’s global presence.”