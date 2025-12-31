Karnataka offers housing to encroachment evictees amid appeasement politics charge by BJP

The Karnataka government, which is facing backlash over the anti-encroachment drive at Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony in North Bengaluru, has decided to provide alternative housing to “eligible” individuals, a move that has triggered allegations of “appeasement politics”.

The houses were demolished on December 20 by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit. Officials said the houses were constructed without permission, and that most of the occupants were migrants.

At a high-level meeting on Monday, the state government decided to relocate eligible evictees from makeshift tents to houses built under the chief minister’s housing scheme by New Year’s Eve, citing humanitarian grounds. Each evictee, however, will have to pay ₹5 lakh for a house at Baiyyappanahalli, 7km from the demolition site, where 1,087 houses have already been constructed under the scheme.

Close to 350 families, mostly gypsies who eke out a living by seeking alms, selling knick-knacks or doing odd jobs, have lost their homes in the drive.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the state government’s decision to provide alternative houses to the homeless, swatting away BJP allegations of “appeasement politics” as most of the demolished houses reportedly belonged to Muslims.

“There is no appeasement politics. We will take action against those who facilitated the encroachment. The evictees have given statements that some people collected money and allowed them to set up their sheds there. We will give houses under the housing scheme to the eligible evictees on humanitarian grounds,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“Some people are saying that they were given a title deed. It is being examined. Some who have come from outside have also joined in encroachment. We have documents. If their names are there genuinely in the voter list and other documents, we will rehabilitate such people,” he said, adding that the government is not making an illegal thing legal, but is helping genuine homeless with proper documents.

The Karnataka government has entrusted housing minister Zameer Ahmad Khan with verifying the documents of encroachers until December 31. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has also constituted a committee under revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda to identify eligible evictees who can get a house at Baiyappanahalli. Each house costs nearly ₹11.2 lakh, but will be provided to the eligible evictees at ₹5 lakh each.

“Subsidies from the state and central governments are available for general category beneficiaries and SCs/STs...,” Siddaramaiah said.