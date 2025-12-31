Jaishankar to represent India at Khaleda Zia funeral in Dhaka amid tension with BNP

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of Bangladesh’s first woman Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

His short visit to Dhaka — announced by the external affairs ministry on Tuesday evening — comes at a time when the Indian high commission and other diplomatic posts across Bangladesh have been witnessing anti-India protests by supporters of the uprising against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, demanding her extradition from India to face a death sentence awarded by a tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

While other foreign ministers from the region will also be attending the funeral, much will be read into Jaishankar’s presence given India’s frosty relations with Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is widely expected to win the national elections due in February. This is bound to be seen as an early outreach by India to her son and BNP’s interim chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh last week after 17 years of self-imposed exile.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning Zia’s passing with a post on X in which he shared two photographs from their meeting in 2015. “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also mourned her death. “Saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh’s political journey. My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled her death on behalf of his party. “Throughout her long public life, she played an important role in shaping the nation’s political journey. My sincere condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh.”

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to Zia’s family, friends and followers.

Hasina condolence

From India, where she has been living since August 2024, Hasina put out a detailed condolence message. “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

“I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia’s soul. I convey my sincere sympathies to her son, Tarique Rahman, and to the members of her bereaved family. I also extend my condolences to the wider BNP family. I hope that Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength, and comfort to endure this difficult time.”