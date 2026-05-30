Udaipur authorities seize 18,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee, yellow food colour

Around 18,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee (clarified butter) and yellow food colour were seized during a raid in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on complaints related to food adulteration and product quality, a central enforcement team of the Food Safety Commissionerate carried out joint inspections at two locations in the district.

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Food Safety Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said the team inspected Shri Madhur Dairy Farm and Food Products, where ghee was being manufactured and stored under multiple brands, including “Udaipur Fresh Desi Ghee”, “Udaipur Fresh Cow Ghee”, “Madhya Desi Ghee” and “Jayant Cow Ghee”.

The officials said they found large quantities of ghee stored in tanks and containers, besides several tins without proper labels or mandatory product details, in violation of food safety regulations.

During the inspection, bottles of yellow food colour were also recovered from the premises. Preliminary findings suggest the colour was being mixed into ghee allegedly to market it as cow ghee, officials said.

Samples have been collected and sent to the state food laboratory for scientific testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Keeping public health concerns in view, the authorities seized about 18,000 litres of ghee on the spot and banned its sale and distribution.

During the drive, another private company was also inspected, where a stock of over 42,000 kg of ghee, butter and other dairy products of various brands was found. Detailed investigation into the stock is underway, officials added. PTI AG NB NB

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