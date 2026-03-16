Question Hour proceeds smoothly in Lok Sabha after days of disruption by Opposition

Lok Sabha on Monday took up the Question Hour without any disruptions for the first time in the second leg of the Budget session, which has been witnessing repeated protests by opposition members.

As soon as the House met for the day, some opposition members demanded raising their concerns immediately. However, Speaker Om Birla said he will allow them to speak after the Question Hour at 12 noon.

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The lower house has witnessed sloganeering and repeated disruptions over opposition's demand for a debate on West Asia crisis which has led to the LPG situation.

During the first week of the second leg of the Budget session which began on March 9, the House has not been able to complete the Question Hour between 11 am and 12 noon due to opposition protests.

An opposition resolution seeking removal of Birla as the speaker was defeated by the House on March 10 after a two-day debate.

Also Read Om Birla and Treasury benches slam Opposition for destroying Parliament's sanctity

He was accused of being partial towards the ruling side and ignoring the concerns of the opposition, and this resolution was backed by 118 opposition MPs. It also witnessed opposition parties storming in and shouting slogans against the ECI and the Chief Election Commissioner over electoral roll manipulation.

Birla had on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over showing of banners, placards, posters and use of certain language inside the House by some MPs and urged leaders of all political parties to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct among their members.

In a letter to leader of all political parties having members in the Lok Sabha, Birla said the House has always had a glorious tradition of dignified discussion and dialogue but for some time now, the dignity and prestige of the country's parliamentary democracy are being undermined by some of the members both inside and outside the chamber and within the Parliament complex.

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