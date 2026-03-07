MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 March 2026

14 stranded Bhadohi workers safe in Israel, in touch with families: UP labour officials

Given the escalating tensions, families back in Bhadohi have now approached the labour department, urging the government to facilitate the safe return of the workers

PTI Published 07.03.26, 08:03 PM
Mourners in Beit Shemesh, Israel, take cover while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Israel

Mourners in Beit Shemesh, Israel, take cover while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Israel AP/PTI

Labourers from the Bhadohi district currently working in Israel are reported to be safe amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel, though their families have expressed concern for their security, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Manoj Sharma stated that 14 workers from the district, primarily masons and carpenters, are currently in Israel on two-year contracts. These workers were recruited following a demonstration by an Israeli firm in Lucknow after a shortage of labour was reported in the region two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The workers remain in regular contact with their families via video calls. They have shared that they are instructed to move to bunkers immediately upon hearing government alerts and sirens," Sharma said.

"While they describe the experience of hearing loud explosions and witnessing missile activity as both frightening and surreal, they have confirmed they are unharmed," Sharma said.

According to the labour department, the workers had previously expressed satisfaction with their working hours, wages and the conduct of their employers during a visit home six months ago.

However, given the escalating tensions, families back in Bhadohi have now approached the labour department, urging the government to facilitate the safe return of the workers.

Sharma added that the department is maintaining constant communication with the families to monitor the situation.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

West Asia conflict threatens India’s $11.8 billion agricultural exports, says GTRI

'The conflict in the region is disrupting shipping routes, raising insurance costs and creating uncertainty in logistics,' the Global Trade Research Initiative said
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Iran is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to Middle East neighbors

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT