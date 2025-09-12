Punjab FM Cheema slams BJP for ‘shameless lies’ on SDRF, says funds use is transparent

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that the state received only Rs 1,582 crore since April 2022 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from the Centre as he targeted the BJP for "shamelessly peddling lies to defame" the AAP government.

Cheema's remarks came on Thursday as the AAP government is facing questions from opposition parties, including the BJP, over Rs 12,000 crore of disaster relief fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday asked the state government where is Rs 12,000 crore of SDRF, while Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked the Mann dispensation to provide details about the fund, alleging that it diverted the money to some other heads.

Punjab minister Cheema hit back at the BJP, accusing it of trying to spread false propaganda against the AAP government over the SDRF.

In a statement, Cheema claimed that the BJP was "deliberately misleading" the public on disaster relief funds.

He said, "BJP leaders have been shamelessly peddling lies to defame the AAP government. The truth is now before the people, and every single rupee received and spent from SDRF is in the public domain. Unlike the BJP, which thrives on deceit and diversion, we believe in transparency and accountability." Sharing year-wise details of the SDRF funds received from the Centre, Cheema said the state government received Rs 208 crore in 2022-23 and spent Rs 61 crore out of it.

In 2023-24, the state received Rs 645 crore and spent Rs 420 crore while in 2024-25, it got Rs 488 crore and Rs 27 crore were spent. In 2025-26, it received Rs 241 crore and Rs 140 crore were spent, the minister said.

"From April 1, 2022, to September 10, 2025, the Punjab government received a total of Rs 1,582 crore from the government of India under the SDRF. Out of this, Rs 649 crore has already been spent on various relief and rehabilitation works across the state, while the remaining SDRF balances are being used for ongoing and upcoming relief operations to ensure timely assistance to flood affected people," he said.

Lashing out at BJP leaders, Cheema said, "Those who never stood for Punjab and its rights have no moral right to question us. They have been running a malicious campaign, hiding the real facts, and misleading the people in times of crisis just to score political points. This is not just irresponsible, it is shameful, even by BJP's standards." Cheema dared Punjab BJP leaders to answer why the Centre has been withholding thousands of crores of Punjab's legitimate dues under various heads.

Also Read Swiggy delivery executive’s video on Punjab floods goes viral

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.