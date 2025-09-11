Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation distributes relief kits to flood-hit families in Punjab

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has reached out to families affected by the recent floods in Punjab and distributed essential relief kits to support their rehabilitation, the organisation said on Thursday.

Punjab is reeling from one of its worst flood disasters in decades, triggered by the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative, undertaken in partnership with local NGOs, will cover 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts, the foundation said in a statement.

The relief kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds and cotton mattresses, among other essentials.

The drive aims to address the immediate health, safety and shelter needs of flood-affected families while helping them rebuild their lives with dignity, it added.

Last week, Shah Rukh had extended support to the people of Punjab in a post on social media platform X.

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all," the 59-year-old actor wrote in the post.

Meer Foundation, a philanthropic initiative founded by Khan, has in the past supported disaster relief efforts and social campaigns across different parts of the country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.