Letters to the editor: Swiggy delivery executive’s video on Punjab floods goes viral

Speak freely

Sir — A Swiggy delivery executive’s video explaining the floods in Punjab has gone viral, with many laughing at his broken English rather than listening to what he was trying to say. Such jokes come easily when one has the privilege of polished schooling but for someone balancing long shifts on a bike, every word spoken in a second language carries effort and pride. His mix of Hindi and English was not comedy it was communication. It is worth asking why fractured English invites ridicule while lack of empathy goes unnoticed. The man tried to explain a disaster, and that deserves respect more than mockery.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Truth haunts

Sir — Kashmir has long been a place where folklore carries truths that cannot be spoken openly (“The conjuring”, Sept 1). The raantas is one such figure, warning men to stay indoors, punishing disobedience, haunting soldiers and citizens alike. When governments seize books, stories step forward to fill the silence. Oral traditions and bedtime warnings outlive decrees written in files. A culture that has survived crackdowns, psy-ops, and censorship will survive yet again. After all, a folkloric witch can walk past police checkpoints more easily than a book wrapped in brown paper.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — Conflict zones have always created their own ghosts. Vietnam had its spectral soldiers, Sri Lanka its grease devils, and Kashmir its raantas. Scholars call these apparitions ways of speaking when official history is sealed away. Every censorship produces such revenants. They appear as rumours, as illnesses, as lines whispered in households at night. Forbidding books will not cure a wounded memory. It only ensures that memory mutates into stranger forms. Ghosts walk precisely because they were told not to.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Resonant message

Sir — The Indian film-maker, Anuparna Roy, has become the first Indian to win the best director award in the Orizzonti section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The landmark recognition signals global acknowledgement of bold, independent cinema emerging from India. It shows that intimate, female-led stories can command international stages. The film’s focus on migrant women in Mumbai evokes empathy and opens discourse around under-represented voices. Yet there remains a question whether this singular accolade reflects a broader shift or stands as an isolated triumph. Consistent support for such films will determine whether this marks a trend or a one-off breakthrough.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The recognition for Songs of Forgotten Trees highlights the value of cinematic sensitivity and nuanced storytelling. The film’s exploration of women navigating urban survival and friendship portrays lived realities with clarity. That the Orizzonti jury selected this debut speaks to its resonance beyond national boundaries. The film-maker’s emphasis on solidarity among women adds necessary depth. But the prestige of a single festival award does not guarantee sustained attention or funding. Institutional commitment and follow-through in distribution, promotion and industry support remain essential, and cannot be assumed from one moment of celebration.

Asim Bandopadhyay,

Calcutta

Great comeback

Sir — Aryna Sabalenka’s successful defence of the US Open title has shown her ability to overcome setbacks and seize control of the narrative of her career. The composure she displayed under pressure in the tie-break was evidence of growth after painful defeats earlier this season. Her run of 19 consecutive tie-break wins highlights a mental toughness rarely seen at the top level. While her dominance on hard courts is now clear, the absence of equal success on clay or grass raises questions about whether her greatness will be remembered as surface-specific.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Aryna Sabalenka’s fourth Grand Slam title confirms her standing among the elite players of modern tennis. Matching Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka in title count at this stage in her career signals both talent and consistency. Her aggressive game has become more disciplined, which was crucial in her victory against Amanda Anisimova in the final of the US Open. However, the suggestion that she is already among the greats of her generation may be premature. Longevity, versatility and a wider distribution of major wins across surfaces remain central to how legacies are ultimately judged in the sport.

Anil Bagarka,

Mumbai

Father of style

Sir — The death of Giorgio Armani marks the end of one of fashion’s longest and most distinctive careers. His suits redefined how men and women presented themselves in the late-20th century, removing stiffness and replacing it with fluid elegance. His influence remains visible in wardrobes everywhere.

Sreemoy Ghose,

Calcutta