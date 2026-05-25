Amit Shah message for tribals stresses faith protection and UCC safeguards assurance

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on tribals to safeguard their “dharma” and resist religious conversions, while assuring them that the uniform civil code (UCC) would not affect their cultural practices or legal rights.

Addressing a large gathering of tribal representatives from across the country at the Red Fort grounds to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, Shah said the Constitution guaranteed every individual the right to follow their original faith with dignity and without coercion.

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“We must pledge to protect our religion. It is what keeps us connected to our culture and our nation,” he said.

The event, organised by the RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch as part of a wider outreach to tribal communities, also saw Shah dismissing concerns over the UCC. He accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation that the law would undermine tribal customs and traditions.

“As home minister, I assure you that no provision of the UCC will be imposed on tribal communities. It will not infringe on any tribal rights,” he said.

Shah said the BJP-ruled states had incorporated safeguards for tribals while implementing the UCC and urged tribal groups not to be “afraid” of the law.