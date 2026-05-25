Producers fail to meet hard plastic recycle goal under India’s EPR rules

Producers have failed to meet mandatory compliance targets for disposal and recycling of hard plastic waste over the last three years, according to a report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The CPCB informed the tribunal that compliance with rigid plastic packaging stood at nearly 76 per cent, with 44.64 lakh tonnes of plastic waste processed over the last three years, against a target of 58.67 lakh tonnes set under the extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.

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Plastic bottles and their caps are classified as rigid plastic packaging.

The EPR, an environmental policy, puts the accountability for post-consumer product waste on producers.

There are around 3,040 plastic waste processors in the country, the pollution board told the NGT.

The CPCB filed the affidavit in response to a petition on pollution caused by detachable plastic caps used extensively in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.

Responding to an NGT query on the status of detachable caps, the CPCB said

several countries used tethered bottle caps to ensure they were collected along

with bottles.