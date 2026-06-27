PM Modi pats for Dharmendra Pradhan amid calls for resignation over NEET row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used the occasion of Dharmendra Pradhan’s birthday to hail the education minister’s “commendable efforts” in implementing the national education policy, amid mounting demands for his resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak and other exam fiascos.

Modi’s birthday message to Pradhan was widely seen as a signal of confidence in the minister at a time the Opposition and student groups have been demanding accountability for the exam lapses.

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“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation,” Modi posted on X.

Responding to Modi’s greetings, Pradhan expressed “profound gratitude” on X. “My profound gratitude for the warm wishes and the precious blessings of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji,” he wrote.

Pradhan also praised Modi’s leadership, saying it continued to inspire him to work “tirelessly in the service of the people and the nation”. “Your visionary leadership, insightful wisdom, unwavering commitment to nation-building and constant encouragement continue to inspire us,” he added.

Modi’s public praise came amid rising speculation that Pradhan could either be dropped or given charge of a different portfolio in the impending cabinet shuffle.

Senior BJP leaders sought to play down the political significance of Modi’s birthday message, insisting that too much shouldn’t be read into it.

“Modiji extends birthday greetings to all his ministers. Even those perceived to be underperforming receive words of appreciation on such occasions,” a BJP leader said. “The message should not be interpreted to mean that Pradhan is in the clear,” he added.

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, intensified its attack on Modi for publicly praising Pradhan, accusing the Prime Minister of overlooking the human cost of the NEET paper leak.

Replying on X to a post by Congress leader Pawan Khera that listed the names of several students whose deaths the party linked to the exam mess, Rahul said: “Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future —

all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability.”

The Lok Sabha Opposition leader also questioned Modi’s decision to laud Pradhan amid the controversy. “Remember these students. Every one of them. When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?” Rahul asked.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad’s reaction to Modi’s tweet was laced with sarcasm.

“Happy birthday, Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. Your efforts have been appreciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the record you have created with 79 paper leaks,” Azad wrote while responding to Modi’s post on X. “I don’t think anyone will ever surpass you in this ‘commendable effort’,” the former cricketer-turned-politician added.

CJP campaign

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to demand Pradhan’s resignation and exhorted students, farmers and civil society groups to join him at the Jantar Mantar here on Sunday.

He said activist Sonam Wangchuk would also join the campaign and begin an indefinite fast.

Addressing reporters here, Dipke urged Modi to ensure that Pradhan resigns, saying that he would be seen as an “incompetent Prime Minister” if he failed to do so.

“How long will this country function without accountability? What kind of democracy is this? Is it a good thing that no one resigns in this government?” he said.

Dipke also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of students who died by suicide.