Press Council of India seeks report from Chhattisgarh government on journalist's death

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Saturday expressed concern over the suspected murder of a journalist in Chhattisgarh and sought a report from the state government.

PCI Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai took suo motu cognisance of the death of Mukesh Chandrakar in Bastar and called for a report on facts of the case from the state government, a PCI statement said.

The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India also condemned the killing of the television journalist, and demanded the state government conduct a thorough investigation.

Chandrakar, a freelance journalist who had highlighted alleged irregularities in road construction, was found dead in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Bijapur city on Friday.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the alleged killing of the 33-year-old.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.