MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

Press Council of India seeks report from Chhattisgarh government on journalist's death

PCI Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai took suo motu cognisance of the death of Mukesh Chandrakar in Bastar

PTI Published 04.01.25, 09:37 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Saturday expressed concern over the suspected murder of a journalist in Chhattisgarh and sought a report from the state government.

PCI Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai took suo motu cognisance of the death of Mukesh Chandrakar in Bastar and called for a report on facts of the case from the state government, a PCI statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India also condemned the killing of the television journalist, and demanded the state government conduct a thorough investigation.

Also Read

Chandrakar, a freelance journalist who had highlighted alleged irregularities in road construction, was found dead in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Bijapur city on Friday.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the alleged killing of the 33-year-old.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Press Council Of India (PCI) Chhattisgarh Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As US calls for advisory, how much alcohol does it take to increase your risk of cancer?

The surgeon general cautioned the public on Friday that even light or moderate drinking is harmful
The cartoon by Ann Telnaes that was rejected
Quote left Quote right

Trying to get in good graces of an autocrat-in-waiting will result in undermining free press

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT